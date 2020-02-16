Missing girl in Grants Pass believed to be in danger

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police are seeking assistance from the public to find a missing girl. Nine-year-old, Adrienna Joy Corfman, left her home on Willow Lane in Grants Pass after an argument around 3 PM Saturday. She was last seen in the area of the 1400 block of Willow Lane.
She was last seen wearing an orange and blue “Gap” hooded sweatshirt (same as seen in the photograph), blue jeans and red shoes. She is believed to have left the home on foot and without her medication. Officers and fire personnel are in the process of attempting to locate her in the area.
If anyone has seen Adrienna or knows any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Grants Pass Police at 541-450-6260.
