Missouri business looks to cash in on legal medical marijuana

ST. LOUIS, Miss. (KSDK/CNN) – Forget red or blue, Missouri went green Tuesday night as voters endorsed legalizing medical marijuana.
Sean Baltzall is an entrepreneur. He said, “For me, I love to build brands, brand architecture.”
He owns about seven different businesses in the St. Louis, including a parlor, a bar and arcade in the grove. “I think these are all games we grew up on,” Sean explained.
Now, Sean is about to jump into the new world of medical marijuana. In fact, he’s already formed an LLC, has interested investors and is looking at locations for dispensaries.
“We want to cultivate, process and dispense,” Sean said. “So a vertically integrated brand is our goal.”
Sean said he plans to hire at least 60 people in the coming months. “We can create jobs in an industry that’s new and exciting.”
For Sean, medical marijuana is also personal. “I’ve been a cannabis user since I was 17, 18.”
He said using marijuana helps him with depression and anxiety. All of the traditional medications never worked for him. “For me, I just wanted a more organic, holistic approach.”
Sean said running a medical marijuana business will come with a steep learning curve for businesses and for our government. But, it’s a hill he’s willing to climb. “I love cannabis. I love business. It was easy to marry the two concepts.”
So, what will the dispensaries look like and where will they be? According to the amendment, they’ll be regulated, similar to your neighborhood pharmacy.