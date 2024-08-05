Mom invites community to cheer on Jaida Ross

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford native Jaida Ross is in Paris preparing to compete in the Olympics later this week.

On Monday, her proud mother, Amanda Krug told us about Friday’s watch party for her daughter.

Jaida Ross was born and raised in Medford and went to North Medford High School and Logos Charter School, where the dream of representing our country started at a young age.

Krug says, “Jaida wanted to be in the Olympics so badly. Everywhere in our house would be covered in her signature ‘Jaida Ross USA’.” She says the local support has been a big factor in Jaida’s success.

The University of Oregon Student Athlete was right at home this summer in Eugene for the U.S. Olympic trials.

“When she did her second throw and I knew she was in, and she just became an Olympian, I dropped to my knees. This just opened up a whole new world for her,” said Krug.

Jaida placed third in the women’s shotput final with a throw of 19.60 meters and secured one of three spots on the U.S. team. On Friday she hopes to be one of eight women competing for the gold medal.

If Jaida makes it through the first round, there will be a watch party Friday morning at 10:30 at Lava Lanes. To RSVP or donate to the watch party fundraiser, click here.

Krug says, “As a community, you don’t realize how many people are invested in you. How many people have invested time, hope, have cheered you on that you had no idea were even there. People have invested in you, and they want to go watch.”

Disclaimer: KOBI-TV NBC5 cannot verify if any of the funds raised through this GoFundMe will be used for the purposes listed.

