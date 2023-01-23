Monterey Park dance hall shooting death toll rises to 11

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. – A dance hall shooting in Monterey Park, California left 11 dead and 9 injured.

The suspected shooter, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, may have been targeting his ex-wife on the Lunar New Year, according to the city’s mayor.

Tran reportedly thought his ex-wife was at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio when he entered and opened fire on the crowd.

Tran filed for divorce in 2005 and there is a history of domestic violence, investigators say.

He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound 12 hours after the shooting.

The community is holding a vigil in memory of the victims and the mayor has established a resource center for those affected by the tragedy.

