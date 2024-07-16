Moore Park playground redesign complete in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A new playground is officially ready for fun in Klamath Falls.

The community worked together to fundraise and create a new playground for the 18,000-square-foot Moore Park.

The goal was to make the park ADA accessible and show off the area’s rich cultural history, while still being a kid’s dream.

So many volunteers donated their time, money, and efforts to make the park happen.

You can find Moore Park at 740 Lakeshore Drive in Klamath Falls.

