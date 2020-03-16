Home
Mt. Ashland ends 2019-2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns

MT. ASHLAND, Ore. — Mt. Ashland ski are announced Sunday it will end the 2019-2020 season amid coronavirus concerns.

General Manager, Hiram Towle wrote in a statement on Facebook, “We do not make this decision lightly. Our management team and board of directors considered many alternative options to continue to give our community access to the lifts. Under current guidance from local and federal health organizations, hundreds of ski areas across the country are making the same decision.”

The ski area will offer current pass holders a special $299 season pass price until March 31st. On April first, it will begin its annual Spring Pass sale. Towle did say all remaining vouchers and other ticketed products dated to expire this season will be honored in the next season.

 

 

