Mt. Ashland presents biggest renovation in 60 year history for Winter 24-25

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Mt. Ashland Ski Area is announcing it’s largest renovation in it’s 60 year history.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Mt. Ashland is adding the Lithia chair lift, the first new lift in 40 years. The lift’s new terrain will double the acreage of youth, upper beginner and lower intermediate trails.

The ski area is also widening the only trail that goes from the lodge to the main chair lift.

Plus, Mt. Ashland is fundraising for night lights to be installed across the entire mountain. Lights will be added to both Bottom and Windsor Chairline trails.

“These projects are actually going to focus our beginner and intermediate activity on different parts of the mountain,” said Mt. Ashland General Manager Andrew Gast. “So, you’re going to see shorter lift lines and you’re going to see a better experience for beginners and the families.”

The project will cost $4 million and Mt. Ashland is fundraising for the final $500,000 to achieve all renovations.

All donations up to $500,000 will be matched. To donate, head to the Mt. Ashland donation page.

