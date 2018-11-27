Mt. Ashland sees additional emergency shelter this winter

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people to be prepared whenever they head outside this winter.
That means telling someone where you’re going and when you plan to be back, and having adequate food, water, and clothing should you run into trouble.
For anyone heading to Mt. Ashland this year, JCSO has added a second emergency shelter on the mountain stocked with emergency gear.
It’s on the south side in the Cottonwood drainage.
The other is on the east side of the mountain.
So far, search and rescue teams have responded to 140 rescues in Jackson County this year.