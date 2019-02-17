Mt. Ashland ski patrol member dies after colliding with a tree

ASHLAND, Ore. – A member of the Mt. Ashland Ski Patrol died Saturday afternoon after he reportedly hit a tree while skiing.
Just after 1:30, dispatch received a 911 call reporting a skiing accident on the south side of the mountain, outside the boundaries of the ski area. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the ski area along with Ashland Fire & Rescue.
Deputies learned the victim was among a group of ski patrol members skiing in the backcountry when he died. According to police, the other ski patrol members tried to resuscitate him and then took him back up the slope of the ski area. That’s where medical personnel continued resuscitation before he was pronounced dead.
The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the cause and manner of death. The man’s next of kin has been notified, but his name has not been released tonight.
