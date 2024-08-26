Mt. Bachelor Ski Resort for sale

BEND, Ore. – One of Oregon’s most popular ski resorts is up for sale.

The Oregonian reports that Powdr Corp, the Utah-based corporation that has owned Mt. Bachelor since 2001, is selling the ski resort.

Mt. Bachelor in Bend and two other resorts owned by Powdr Corp will be listed through JP Morgan Chase in the coming weeks. Powdr Corp says the sale could take around six months to go through.

The Corporation says current employees and the upcoming ski season will not be impacted by the sale.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.