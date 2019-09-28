Multicultural fair takes over downtown Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — The 26th annual ‘Greater Medford Multicultural Fair’ is taking over downtown Medford Saturday.
The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Medford’s Pear Blossom Park.
The popular community celebration includes food, learning, face painting, and entertainment from around the world. The fair also features an art exhibit.
The event aims to bring organizations and community members together to celebrate the rich diversity of the Rogue Valley.
For more information about the event, visit www.facebook.com/greatermedfordmulticultural/
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he studied abroad in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula, and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]