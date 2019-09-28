Home
Multicultural fair takes over downtown Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — The 26th annual ‘Greater Medford Multicultural Fair’ is taking over downtown Medford Saturday.

The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Medford’s Pear Blossom Park.

The popular community celebration includes food, learning, face painting, and entertainment from around the world. The fair also features an art exhibit.

The event aims to bring organizations and community members together to celebrate the rich diversity of the Rogue Valley.

For more information about the event, visit www.facebook.com/greatermedfordmulticultural/

