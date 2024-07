ASHLAND, Ore. — Multiple agencies responded to a vehicle fire on I-5 last week.

According to Jackson County Fire District #5 crews responded to I-5 milepost 8 to find a car on fire.

The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) firefighters put out the part of the fire that had spread to nearby vegetation, while structural units with Fire District #5 and Ashland Fire & Rescue put out the vehicle portion of the fire.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.