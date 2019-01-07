Multiple agencies respond to structure fire in Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Multiple agencies were called to a structure fire on West Savage Creek Road in Rogue River today just after 3 P.M.
When the Rogue River Fire Department arrived they found a large smoke column coming from a detached building with an involved fire. The homeowner said he was heating coconut oil on the stove for his business when he stopped to help his son with a flat tire and noticed the shop on fire.
There were about six gallons of oil in an eight-gallon pot. Officials say the oil likely got too hot and boiled over. However, the cause of the fire is still under investigation tonight.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.