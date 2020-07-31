Home
Multiple agencies respond to wildfire in Eagle Point

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — The Worthington Fire is burning between Eagle Point and Butte Falls. It started late Thursday afternoon around roughly 4 P.M.

ODF said it grew to 150 acres by 5:45 Thursday evening and is spreading East. The fire is off Worthington road near the Brownsboro highway. Multiple agencies responded to the scene including the Oregon Department of Forestry. According to ODF, it’s also windy in the area, so it’s already called in six air tankers to help contain the flames. A tanker from Redmond, Oregon is on the way to assist with the fire. A U.S. Forest Service VLAT is also dropping 90,000 gallons of water to assist with the flames.

Worthington road is closed, but as of now, no evacuations have been ordered. Pacific Power has arrived on the scene.

