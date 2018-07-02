Murder suspect appeared in court for first time

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Jackson County sheriff’s office says Kevin Hicks murdered his estranged wife in Sams Valley Saturday afternoon. On Monday, he faced a judge for the first time.
Hicks was arraigned on several charges including murder and assault this afternoon. Deputies tell NBC5 news that neighbors called 911 Saturday after hearing screaming and a loud popping noise from a trailer in the 3000 block of McMartin lane.
When emergency crews arrived, the trailer was fully engulfed in flames. Hicks was arrested at the scene. The judge read the charges to him today.
“You on the 30th of June this year while in Jackson county, that you have awfully and intentionally caused the death of Tammy Hicks, another human being. Maximum penalty is life in prison,” Judge Lorenzo Mejia said.
Hicks barely spoke in court aside from asking for an attorney. He was denied bail. The sheriff’s office says they believe he killed his estranged wife, Tammy, and burned her body.
Hicks is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and arson. An autopsy is scheduled this week to confirm the identity of the body.