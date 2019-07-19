Home
Music, food, and golf at the 4th annual Southern Oregon Classic

MEDFORD, Ore. — The 4th annual Medford BMW Southern Oregon Classic is happening this Friday and Saturday.

It will be held at the Centennial Golf Club featuring live music, food, and competitive golf tournaments.

Saturday night is the culinary feast. About 1,400 people are projected to attend. Dinner tickets are $75 a person.

All proceeds go to local non-profits. Last year, the event raised just over $40,000.

“We’re benefiting Asante and CASA of Jackson County,” Ryan Chackel, Executive Director, said. “All our proceeds go to them so that’s first and foremost what we’re trying to do here but also have a good time.”

You can buy tickets online by clicking here.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

