National Fraternal Order of Police urges Oregon Governor to call special session for SB 1013

SALEM, Ore. — The National Fraternal Order of Police is urging Governor Kate BBrown to call a special session. They say Senate Bill 1013 is redefining and narrowing the crime of aggravated murder.
According to Oregon Public Broadcasting, aggravated murder is the only crime that qualifies someone for the death penalty. SB 1013 reads that aggravated murder includes premeditated murder against a police officer, among other requirements. The fraternal order of police says that the addition of pre-meditation weakens the legislation and calls into question the future prosecution of the crime.
“The result of what they did made it nearly impossible to charge someone with aggravated murder or attempted aggravated murder of a police officer,” Oregon Fraternal Order of Police, General Counsel Daniel Thenell said.
The Fraternal Order is asking the Governor to call the special session in order to repeal the bill or strike premeditation from the requirements. Governor Brown has stated in the past that she does oppose capital punishment, we’ve reached out to her office for comment and haven’t heard back.
