New arrival to SoHumane hoping for a helping paw this holiday season

MEDFORD, Ore. — A new arrival to SoHumane is in need of some assistance. The animal rescue is looking for donations to build a permanent prosthetic for one of their dogs who just arrived on the saving train.
Neil arrived in the Rogue Valley about three weeks ago, but before he got here, his paw had to be amputated. This holiday season, SoHumane is asking for your help to make Neil’s Christmas wish come true.
It’s because Neil was in an accident down in Fresno.
“We were told that he was hit by a train, which is why he had his paw amputated, to begin with, and fortunately there weren’t any other serious injuries that needed to be treated.”
Normally with an injury like Neil’s, they would’ve had to have to amputate the entire leg, but they found out there were two options in front of them. Fully amputate the leg or get a prosthetic so Neil would be able to use the leg again. That’s where Spectrum Orthotics and Prosthetics in Medford comes in.
“We had southern Oregon humane call us and see if we would be interested in making him a prosthetic limb for his leg, so we brought him into the office and all of us just kind of fell in love with him and wanted to help him out.”
Neil was injured by a train, but now it’s saving his life.
He arrived in Medford off the SoHumane Saving Train, and because of the Spectrum. Neil has his own holiday elves hard at work making sure he gets everything he wants for Christmas this year.
“Right now he does have a prep limb, but we’re in the middle of making another prosthetic at the moment, it kind of goes in stages,” Forst said.
While Neil waits for his prosthetic, he is safe and warm spending the holiday season with his foster family. Hoping Santa will bring him his wish in time for Christmas. SoHumane is still taking donations for Neil the full cost to design a permanent prosthetic is about $2,500. Spectrum Orthotics and Prosthetics have agreed to match any donations made. To make a donation head to Neil’s Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/Mortimereverett/.
