New Central Point restaurant Ferment and Fire breaks ground

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.- A new restaurant is headed to Central Point next summer, and the owners say it’s an idea they’ve been cooking up since college.

Ferment and Fire is a New York-style pizza restaurant and brewery that the owners want to be a family-friendly destination. The planning has taken over a decade, but the restaurant itself is set to open next summer.

The new location will hold 150 people with indoor and outdoor seating and an event room upstairs that the owners hope will bolster the community.

“Have a beer, play with your kids, kick a soccer ball and that’s kinda the idea,” said co owner, Tim Alvarez. “I like the idea of having a family environment for kids after little league and sporting events and just being a part of the community.”

Co owner, Kyle Seccaini added, “all of us owners, we all have kids. So, we know how nice it is to go out every once and a while, have a good time, but also be able to bring your children. So we want to have a place that other parents similar to ourselves are comfortable bringing their kids in and enjoying a nice meal.”

The owners are locals, so they say they’re excited to boost the local economy and host the community.

