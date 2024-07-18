New draft of Oregon Wildfire Hazard Map up for public comment

OREGON – A new draft of the Oregon Wildfire Hazard Map is now available for the community’s input.

Released on Thursday morning, the latest update to the map condenses areas from five to three hazard zones including low, moderate, and high.

It also decreases wildfire risk for agricultural land that is irrigated or grazed during the summer.

Previous versions of the map received lots of negative feedback for areas deemed hazardous.

Some property owners in those areas felt it would increase insurance rates or decrease property values, even though state law says insurance companies can’t use it to determine rates.

Senator Jeff Golden says one potential incentive is giving decreased premiums for neighborhoods that collectively create defensible spaces.

“We’re going to have to fight to save our communities. Responsibilities of individual homeowners are higher than they used to be and I really understand that people are upset about that and I sure understand they’re upset with what’s happening with insurance,” Golden said. “People who are doing all they reasonably can to reduce their risk should have access to affordable insurance.”

The new draft can be viewed on the Oregon Explorer webpage or for more information visit the Oregon State University website.

Comments or concerns with the map can be sent to [email protected] until 5 p.m. on Aug. 15.

Input can also be given during any of the virtual public meetings below:

1. July 31, 10 a.m., Zoom meeting

2. July 31, 2 p.m., Zoom meeting

3. Aug. 1, 6 p.m., Zoom meeting

