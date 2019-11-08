New homeless veteran shelter in the works in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — In an effort to help those who served our country get off the streets, a new homeless veteran shelter is in the works in Medford.
The C & J Homeless Vet Shelter is planning to be built on a two-acre lot at 3602 and 3600 North Pacific Hwy. In addition to the shelter, other services and buildings will go up with it. Clay and Jennifer Ver Bryck, owners of the property, are planning to build a new gas station, truck lubrication and service building, convenience store, and 17 motor home garages to be rented out.
Clay, a veteran himself, said the project has already been approved by the city of Medford. The homeless veteran shelter alone is expected to cost nearly $1.3 million.
“It’s just something that I think they need to get a hand up to get back up on their feet and so it’s been really a good thing,” said Clay Ver Bryck.
They’re looking to the community to help fund the shelter. The shelter is also qualified to receive tax-deductible bequests, transfers, or gifts. They are now collecting donations at the Valero Service Station, located at 3602 North Pacific Hwy. The group said they’re hoping to host a fundraiser to help with costs. They’re also working with other non-profits like ‘Rogue Retreat’ to help run it.
