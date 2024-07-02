New ‘Phoodery’ food court in Phoenix opens up

Posted by Maximus Osburn July 2, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. – Monday marked the opening of the new Phoodery food court on North Main Street in Phoenix. It’s described as a casual dining community, with five restaurants and a central tap house.

The different restaurants boast a variety of flavors. Everything from barbecue, Peruvian, Asian, and more. There’s also a stage for live music, rooftop seating that is now under construction, and plenty of shaded seating. The owners of the restaurants say this food court will be a central part of the community and hope it will attract more people to Phoenix.

David Folmar, owner of Ma’s Kitchen at the Phoodery said,

“Phoenix, I think historically has been somewhere people drove by getting to Ashland or getting to Medford and this is going to bring people in and give them a reason to stop and come and visit. And all the chefs are unique, there’s five really distinct kitchens, so people can come with their family and there’s something for everybody.”

The Phoodery court is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, click here.

