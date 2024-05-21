North Bend Police Department receives $10K grant for public safety

NORTH BEND, Ore. – The North Bend Police Department is receiving a $10,000 grant that will be used for equipment focused on public safety. The grant is from the Three Rivers Foundation.

The money will be used to equip each officer with an active trauma response kit, carrying medical supplies like tourniquets and quick-clots. It will also give each police vehicle a stop-stick tire deflation device designed to safely stop fleeing vehicles in high-speed pursuits.

The department’s Police Chief Cal Mitts said it’s a smaller agency and grants like this are important,

It means a lot to us. Our tribal partners are very important to us. We help each other out in the field, the tribes themselves as well as their tribal police departments, we back them up they back us up. We rely on grant funding and we’re actively seeking that to help plug those gaps.

Police Chief Mitts said the grant funding will benefit the community and help with public safety.

