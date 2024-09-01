North Bend resident celebrates 100th birthday

NORTH BEND, Ore. – A North Bend resident is celebrating a century of life, well lived.

Mildred Johns just celebrated her 100th birthday. The whole town is celebrating, and the mayor even pronounced it. Mildred l Johns Day.

“I, Jessica Engelke, Mayor of the City of North Bend in the county of Coos, State of Oregon, do hereby proclaim August 25, 2024, as Mildred l Johns Day,” pronounced Mayor Engelke.

Johns was born in 1924 in South Dakota, growing up during the Great Depression. Eventually, her family finally settled in Coos Bay, finding work.

She attended North Bend High School, graduating in 1942. During her freshman year, she met her future husband, Lester John. But it wasn’t until senior year that she realized she had feelings. They married during World War II in 1943 Lester was stationed at Camp Ellis in Illinois, where Mildred joined him, getting an accounting job at the military base.

When the war was over, they returned to Coos Bay, where they enjoyed life together until Lester’s passing in 1997. Today, Mildred continues to live in her home, living as independently as possible.

Big Happy Birthday to her from NBC5 News.

