North Bend resident celebrates 100th birthday

NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend resident Anna “Penny” Luise Penrod Dahl turned 100 years old on Friday.

Mayor Jessica Engelke visited with the centenarian for some life lessons. Watch the video above to hear about the wisdom she imparts.

In her life, she helped the World War 2 effort by working in a machine gun factory and later enlisted in a Navy branch that let women serve.

After her service in the war, she eventually transferred to Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines and later met her sweetheart who she was married to for 67 years and now enjoys grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A very Happy Birthday to Penny!

