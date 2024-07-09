NOWIA Unete giving away free air conditioners to seniors

MEDFORD, Ore. – Record-breaking heat is scorching the region, with vulnerable seniors and individuals with disabilities bearing the brunt of its impact.

For a third year Natives of One Wind Indigenous Alliance (NOWIA) Unete, in partnership with the Oregon Office of Emergency Management, are distributing free portable air conditioners to eligible seniors, to help them cope with the extreme heat.

The Program Coordinator Kathy Keesee says they have already had numerous calls to receive air conditioners, which they can deliver and set up in the homes of eligible seniors.

“We really believe that last year we really helped save lives. The heat exacerbates any other type of chronic disease that they have, so if they have diabetes, if they have respiratory issues, or heart problems, it just makes it worse,” Keesee explained. “We had people that actually cried when they finally turned on the air conditioners because they were like, oh, finally we are going to get some relief from this heat.”

To qualify for a free air conditioner, individuals must meet the following criteria:

Be 65 years of age or older.

Be income-eligible for M edicaid .

. Be of any age with a disability that is worsened by heat.

Live in J ackson County.

County. Not be connected to a coordinated care organization.

If you think you qualify for an air conditioner, call NOWIA Unete at 541-245-1625.

