NWS: Lightning strikes over southern Oregon and northern California

MEDFORD, Ore. — Within the past 24 hours, more than 1,700 lightning strikes hit southern Oregon and northern California.
The National Weather Service said more lightning and rain is on the way.
“The big winner Siskiyou County with 732 lightning strikes in the past 24 hours, Jackson County a lot as well with 300 strikes,” Shad Keene, Senior Meteorologist with the National Weather said.
National Weather Service data going back 30 years shows August 6th through 12th sees more lightning than any other week.
While firefighting agencies have responded to numerous hot spots, the National Weather Service said weather and conditions are favorable this time of year compared to last.
“We have a lot…thousands of lightning strikes again, but it’s going to be followed with a little more rainfall and it’s going to be followed by not as hot and not as dry conditions,” Keene said.
The National Weather Service said they expect more lightning strikes over the forecast area and red flag warnings through this evening with temperatures warming up next week.
“Particularly we’re concerned about Tuesday as we expect some winds to increase over the area and we expect it to be one of the warmest and driest days of the week.”
ODF and other local fire agencies said they are prepared to battle flames. Firefighters are asking if you see any fires or smoke, to call 911.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he studied abroad in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula, and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]