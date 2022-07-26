ODF canceling community information sessions due to safety concerns

SALEM, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) is canceling the July 26 community information session scheduled in Grants Pass.

ODF says it was canceled due to concern for the physical safety of attendees and ODF employees.

The Medford Public Library is designated as a community cooling shelter. As Southwest Oregon has multiple days of 100-degree weather forecasted this week and high demand for community cooling shelter capacity, ODF decided to cancel the Medford in-person meeting.

They say they still want to talk with people about their concerns and questions regarding the wildfire risk map, so they’re hosting a virtual meeting.

The combined southwest Oregon virtual meeting will take place Wednesday evening, July 27.

Anyone may attend the virtual session.

The virtual meeting will be held through Zoom from 7-8 p.m.

Join the meeting through this link: https://odf.zoom.us/j/97802419789.

Each information session will include a presentation about the map’s function and purpose, how wildfire risk is assessed, and how property owners may appeal their assigned risk class. Time will be available to address questions from community members.

The wildland-urban interface (WUI) and statewide wildfire risk map available through the Oregon Explorer is a tool to help inform decision-making and planning related to mitigating wildfire risk for communities throughout Oregon.

ODF says they are looking for future opportunities to have an in-person meeting in southwest Oregon in the near future.