ODOT reminds motorists to be cautious in road work zones

MEDFORD, Ore. — Summer construction is getting underway and transportation agencies want to remind drivers about work zone safety.
New and existing projects will be taking place all summer long with more than 600 statewide.
According to ODOT, Oregon averages 555 work zone crashes a year between 2013 and 2017.
Transportation departments will be working on a few projects throughout southern Oregon including one on highway 140 in Klamath Falls and another on I-5 between the California border and Ashland.
“Your life and our contractor’s lives are at stake,” Gary Leaming, public information officer with ODOT said. “The highway may change from one day to the next because the work is ongoing, a lot of times it’ll be at night, sometimes it’s in the day so budget that extra time for your trip to just allow for us to work on the roads.”
For more information on future projects, please click here.
