OHA announcing mosquitos carrying West Nile Virus spotted in Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Oregon Health Authority announces mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus have been identified in Oregon for this first time this year.

OHA says three mosquito pools have tested positive for the virus in Malheur County.

The virus is most commonly spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.

While most mosquito-borne infections are mild, with fever or flu-like symptoms, severe infections may cause inflammation of the brain or, rarely, death.

OHA advises folks to avoid mosquito-borne diseases by getting rid of standing water sources, using mosquito repellent, wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants in mosquito-infested areas, and making sure screen doors and windows fight tightly.

