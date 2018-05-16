Oklahoma mom captured after brutal assault & kidnapping

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) – Two women headed out to lunch in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma Tuesday called 911 on a car that ended up belonging to the Amber Alert suspect.
Anastasia Brazendeh and Emily Wilson said they were talking about the Amber Alert their entire car ride to lunch. The women were shocked by the details.
Police said Taheerah Ahmad bound and gagged her three children, stabbed her oldest daughter and set their house on fire. Then, the woman, who also goes by Kashmir Jackson, took off with her 8-year old daughter.
According to detectives, Ahmad told them she and her daughter had been sitting in the parking lot since they left their home Monday night. That was about 17 hours.
“She admitted to being upset with the two older children because of the way they were reading their books, so she proceeded to bind their hands with duct tape,” Cpl. Mark Kraft with the Child Crisis Unit at Tulsa Police said.
Ahmad told officers her 11-year old daughter got out of the binding and tried to attack her. That’s when she stabbed her more than 50 times and hit her on the head with a pickax. She told officers it was out of self-defense.
