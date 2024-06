EUGENE, Ore. – The 2024 Olympic Track Trials are taking place in Eugene this Friday. The trials are at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field, lasting from June 21 to June 30.

These events determine who goes on to the 2024 Olympics team, set in Paris this summer starting July 26.

If you haven’t gotten tickets yet, there’s still time. Tickets are available at the TrackTown USA website in both single and group bundles.

