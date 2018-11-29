Home
One dead after crash in Josephine County

One dead after crash in Josephine County

Local Top Stories

CAVE JUNCTION, ORE. — Oregon State Police are investigating a crash that took the life of a driver Wednesday night.

According to the Illinois Valley Fire District, the crash happened just before 7:30 pm on Holland Loop in Cave Junction. Pictures from the scene show the from of a pick up truck severely damaged after crashing into a tree.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and died on scene.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

Holland Loop was closed for 2 and a half hours while troopers investigated, the road is now reopened.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »