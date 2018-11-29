One dead after crash in Josephine County

CAVE JUNCTION, ORE. — Oregon State Police are investigating a crash that took the life of a driver Wednesday night.
According to the Illinois Valley Fire District, the crash happened just before 7:30 pm on Holland Loop in Cave Junction. Pictures from the scene show the from of a pick up truck severely damaged after crashing into a tree.
The driver was the only person in the vehicle and died on scene.
The identity of the driver has not been released.
Holland Loop was closed for 2 and a half hours while troopers investigated, the road is now reopened.