One suspect arrested in high school vandalism case

MEDFORD, Ore. – One minor has been arrested in connection to vandalism at Eagle Point High School on the early morning of August 30th.

According to the Eagle Point Police Department, three individuals broke into the school and took items from the maintenance building.

They then heavily damaged the logo on the middle of the football field.

Eagle Point Police say the suspects caused over $5,000 in damages.

But they tell us that the public’s help allowed them to build their case toward the one suspect they arrested.

They also say that it took a lot of foot work from school resource officers to investigate.

Eagle Point Police Chief Jim Hamilton said, “when something like this happens, the school resource officer can start working with where they’re going with it, start talking to staff, start talking to other individuals there who may have information and then eventually you’re able to hopefully get a lead that will take you down a path that you can go and identify those folks.”

Chief Hamilton says more information on the suspect will be released as the investigation progresses.

And they are still trying to identify the others caught on camera.

If you have any information at all, officers urge you to call them.

