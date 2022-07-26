ONLY ON 5: District investigated alleged hazing at No. Medford HS football camp

Jen Morse
July 26, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore.— The Medford School District is responding to allegations of hazing tied to a local high school football camp.

The school district tells NBC5 News that it takes all concerns or complaints about hazing and bullying seriously.

MSD released the following statement in regards to NBC5’s questions:

We were made aware of hazing allegations stemming from the North Medford High School summer football camp and immediately investigated. We discovered several incidents of teasing/taunting and roughhousing, in addition to one physical altercation. Students involved received consequences for their actions.

