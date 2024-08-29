Open house for the Rogue River Greenway connection being held on Thursday

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A meeting is taking place on August 29 to discuss expanding the Greenway from Rogue River to Grants Pass.

The in-person open house will be held at the Grants Pass City Hall between 5 and 8 p.m.

The public is invited to give their input. It is one of two public open houses that the project team will be holding. The community also has a chance to participate in focus groups as another way to provide input. A stipend is available if you qualify.

The two main objectives of the project are identifying the best suited route and refining that selected route to capitalize on its existing aesthetic resources.

ODOT PIO Julie Denney said,

“Taking advantage of existing areas and incorporating them into a path would really help us take advantage of the best route that people would use and really seek as a destination.”

The trail will span a total of six miles, providing recreational opportunities for locals and tourists alike.

