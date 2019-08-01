Operation Ship Shape begins across the state

If you haven’t renewed your boating registration, it’s time to shape up or ship out.
Oregon state police, in partnership with county sheriff’s offices and the state marine board, will be looking for expired boating registrations this weekend. From August 3rd to the 4th. Officers are checking boat decals, registration numbers and cards to make sure it’s all up to date.
If your boating information isn’t up to date, it may cost you a $265 citation.
