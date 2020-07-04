Oregon-based sandwich chain says it’s struggling to return to pre-COVID sales numbers

MEDFORD, Ore. — An Oregon based sandwich chain has been struggling to get back to pre-pandemic levels of business, despite local economies reopening.
The Heroes American Cafe chain owner tells me before the pandemic he had big plans to expand his business across Oregon, but the pandemic changed all of that.
Heroes American Cafe currently has three open storefronts, two in southern Oregon and one in Portland. The owner is also working to open another Portland storefront. Despite receiving some federal relief money, he said overall his business is struggling and it’s his stores in the Rogue Valley that have suffered the most. His store in Grants Pass has seen sales drop off almost 65 to 75 percent, after already having to close down during the stay at home order.
“The small businesses are suffering maybe to the point of closing, there’s an absolute possibility we won’t survive in southern Oregon,” Heroes American Cafe chain owner, John Jackson said.
Jackson said each of his stores is keeping up with all of the public health requirements including social distancing and providing hand sanitizing stations. He said right now three of his stores are open and serving customers, but he is assessing every store’s viability to see which ones he can continue to keep open.
