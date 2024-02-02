Oregon Cabaret kicks off 2024 season

ASHLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Cabaret is kicking off its 2024 Season. Today (2-2-24) is the first show of the year with a production of Clue. It’s based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie, which is of course based on the classic Hasbro game.

Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The story begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects.

Clue runs through April 7th, then the lineup includes Little Shop of Horrors, Legally Blonde, Sherlock Holmes and more.

For a full-season schedule for the Ashland theater, you can head to https://oregoncabaret.com/

