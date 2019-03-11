Oregon Chocolate Festival serve up sweet treats for a good cause

“Whatever you’re looking for that has chocolate, most likely, you will find it here,” event organizer Karolina Lavagnino said. “From truffles to tablets, small bonbons, honey with chocolate, barbeque sauce with chocolate, it’s a wonderful opportunity for really everyone who’s in the world of chocolate,” she said.
42 vendors participated in this year’s event with workshops, wine & chocolate pairings, and even chef demonstrations.
“Chocolate is fun because it takes a lot of skill and technique to pull it off right and so that’s one of those things you really aspire to be,” said James Williams, a participant in the chef competition.
With hundreds of chocolate tastings from plenty of sweet, salty, and even spicy chocolate treats, even Willy Wonka made an appearance.
“I’m really happy to be here and it really warms our hearts to be able to see so many smiling children and is so excited to see us,” said Jacob Nunes, who dressed up in the Willy Wonka costume.
Ten percent of the proceeds from the festival go towards the Asante Children’s Miracle Network and the newborn intensive care unit at Asante.
With over 2,000 in attendance, organizers say they hope to grow even larger next year.
“Bring more people in, this is a great thing,” said Sonny Trevino. “A lot of the chocolates I’ve tasted have just been incredible…they’re not like your normal store bought chocolate, its great chocolate.
For more information on the festival, you can visit this website.
