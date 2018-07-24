Oregon National Guard provides support to fire agencies

Oregon – As multiple fires burn across the region… the Oregon national guard has stepped in to support firefighters on the front lines. The national guard steps in whenever there are fires burning that require the attention of multiple agencies.
They control road blocks to limit the amount of people near fire areas.
“We’re called in as traffic control point to mitigate that and solve a bit of that problem of overuse of roads, so the firemen can be in there without much distraction from the public,” National Guard, Captain Joseph Zimmerman
The National Guard says they are just one part of a bigger operation, but the support they provide allows firefighters to focus on their job of containing the fires.
