Oregon Recovers on measure 110

MEDFORD, Ore. – We also asked Oregon Recovers for their thoughts on the new coalition looking to make changes to measure 110.

Oregon Recovers’ website actually endorses the idea to amend measure 110 rather than end it.

They say they agree with a lot of ideas from the coalition, like record expungement after treatment.

But they say that there are some aspects that they would prefer to change.

Oregon Recovers’ Mike Marshall said, “those of us that suffer from addiction, that’s what we respond to is consequences. And so, measure 110 took away these consequences without building up other consequences and we should be focused on building up other consequences before automatically going back and doing criminal justice consequences.”

The group would also want more funding toward addiction recovery from alcohol taxes.

