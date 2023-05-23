Oregon Senate Republicans announce plan to end walkout

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Senate Republicans said they plan to put an end to their walkout.

Senate Republicans sent out a press release Tuesday saying Democrats and Senate President Rob Wagner are threatening to shut down the government if Republicans don’t return to the legislature.

To address the potential for a shutdown, Senate Republicans said they’ll come back on June 25 to pass “lawful, substantially bipartisan budgets and bills.”

Oregon Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend) released the following statement Tuesday:

“Democrat leadership including President Wagner are threatening to shut down the government if they don’t get their way. That is no way to govern. We guarantee that we will be back before constitutional sine die to address the issues most important to Oregonians – homelessness, affordable housing, public safety, cost of living, job creation, and fully-funded education. We are not interested in facilitating an agenda that is unlawful, uncompromising, and unconstitutional. This has not changed. “Republicans have faced intimidation and retaliation from the Senate President and the special interest groups that installed him as President. In exposing and standing against the culture of corruption perpetrated by top Oregon Democrats, we have requested that an independent investigation into the broad reaching potential wrongdoing of the Democrats be conducted. President Wagner and his special interest supporters are attempting to silence our voices to obstruct the truth from being revealed to the public. We will continue to stand for accountability, transparency, and the people of Oregon. We are the last line of defense to hold the majority accountable.”

