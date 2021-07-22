Oregon Shakespeare Festival receives $10 million grant

ASHLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Shakespeare Festival is receiving 10 million dollars through a federal grant program. The money is coming from the Shuttered Venue Operators grant.
It’s designed to help venues supporting the arts to become fully operational post-pandemic. OSF’s executive director David Schmitz said the funds will ‘provide the runway’ for OSF to reopen in 2022.
“Getting the theatre going after the pandemic is actually quite the expensive affair, it’s going to require a lot of investments from us in getting the organization going again,” said Schmitz. He says some of the most expensive parts of coming back for OSF are hiring back it’s company and running equipment, like an HVAC in it’s theaters.
