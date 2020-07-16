Oregon State Police investigating after cars hit by bullets while on I-5

In a late Tuesday press release, OSP announced five cars have been hit by bullets in recent weeks on I-5 between Grants Pass and Roseburg.
“It’s a dangerous thing, I mean when you’re shooting rounds at cars there’s no way to know what you’re going to hit,” Fox said.
While OSP isn’t discouraging people from going through the area, they are asking people to be on the lookout. The agency didn’t provide many details Wednesday. Captain Tim Fox wasn’t able to say when exactly the shootings occurred, what time of day, where on the vehicles they were hit or if there was a specific weapon linking the cases. He says each incident happened between milepost 67 and 100, and different vehicles were involved, with at least one semi-truck being hit.
“These cars are all occupied so there is a concern for public safety and we want to make sure we put this to a stop as soon as possible,” Fox said.
OSP said they are hoping anyone whose car has been hit to come forward, so they can narrow down more details for the public.
“Be aware, but if you hear something like a loud bang maybe just remember where you’re at and what time and check your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, and if you see anything like a bullet hole let us know,” Fox said.
