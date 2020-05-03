Oregon State Police Trooper finds almost 20 pounds of meth during traffic stop

JACKSON CO., Ore. — An Oregon State Police Trooper arrested two men after a routine traffic stop found almost 20 pounds of methamphetamine in their car.
Just after 12 P.M. on Tuesday, April 28th, an Oregon State Police Trooper stopped a Ford F-150 pickup for multiple traffic violations on Interstate 5 near milepost 39 in Jackson County. According to the press release, the trooper observed signs of potential criminal behavior and searched the vehicle. During that search, the Trooper found 19.7 pounds of methamphetamine and $16,600 in cash.
The driver, 25-year-old Leonel Campos-Valdez, and the passenger, 24-year-old Francisco Vazquez-Cruz were arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and money laundering. Both are lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
The Oregon State Police was assisted by the Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations Medford Office.
