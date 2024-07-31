Oregon U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley reacts to Delivering For America plan

MEDFORD, Ore. – U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley spoke to the Senate this week about his concerns about the United States Postal Service.

Postmaster General DeJoy implemented the Delivering For America plan in 2021. Merkley called the plan “Delaying Mail in America”. The plan diverted all mail to Portland to be sorted. Previously mail could be sorted in Medford and Eugene.

Merkley read multiple complaints from Oregonians to the Senate about the plan. Complaints range from delaying life-saving medication to keeping in contact with loved ones.

“Now the postal service claims that this doesn’t delay mail but they refuse to explain how adding on 500 to 600 extra miles of driving doesn’t delay the mail,” said Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley.

The Postal Service paused planned changes for processing and delivering that could slow down mail delivery in other states. U.S.P.S. will proceed as planned when the potential impacts of Delivering for America are further studied.

