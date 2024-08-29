Organization gives free locally-sourced food to rural communities

ASHLAND, Ore.- Next month marks four years since the Almeda fire devastated parts of Jackson County. Rogue Food Unites started during the disaster relief back in in 2020. The organization aims to coordinate with local food businesses to provide fresh and nutritious ingredients which is then assembled and delivered to local communities.

“After people have been displaced, or they’ve just dealt with a lot of loss, food can also be comforting and it can nourish in different ways, not just food-wise, but also soul wise,” said Development Manager, Kathia Damian.

Today, the organization gives free locally sourced food to thousands of people every week. This includes providing food for 600 to 650 families at the Neighbors Unite Market without asking for an ID or proof of need. The market provides fresh produce, local eggs and natural meat.

By shopping side-by-side at the markets, the organization is able to curate community and extend its outreach in Medford, Eagle Point and Talent to people who are underserved.

“There are some ardent supporters that come from rural areas who, even their regular grocery stores don’t have organic produce, to be able to help serve a community that is considered by the USDA low access and low income area is really exciting,” Damian said.

Rogue Food Unites’ program also plays a part in peoples’ rehabilitation.

“We worked with people who are in transitional properties,” added Damian, “one patron specifically who we used to serve in those converted motels who I now see at markets. I only see him occasionally but he’s like ‘yeah I have a job and housing down the street.'”

And in the future, the organization’s reach is extending with the ability to freeze dry foods to be shipped across the state for disaster relief.

“It would be easily accessible even in areas like eastern Oregon that it would be hard to serve people during an emergency. Because I hope that if there’s extreme weather and things are going south that at least we can have food as a source of comfort,” Damian said.

