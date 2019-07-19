Home
OSP: Three people arrested after losing 8-pound bag of meth

TALENT, Ore. — Three people involved in a crash near Talent Sunday are behind bars and are facing felony drug charges.

According to Oregon State Police, Rafael Mauricio Flores, 36, Jimmy Roberto Leon, 41, and Abigail Moreira, 31, allegedly threw a black bag into the road after a two-car crash on I-5.

Law enforcement officials later found the bag containing more than eight pounds of meth according to OSP.

Police said the three were arrested Monday while looking for the bag.

They were taken into custody and are lodged at the Jackson County Jail on the charges of Methamphetamine with individual bail amounts of more than $1 million.

