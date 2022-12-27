OSU student from Klamath Falls reported missing in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Ore. – A man with ties to Southern Oregon has been reported missing.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring was presumed to be in the general area of Alsea, Oregon when he went missing on December 18.

Investigators believe he was driving a 1994 dark navy blue Ford Bronco with a large black metal roof rack. The vehicle has Oregon plate number 196LRU.

Mainwaring is described as 6’2” tall, 185 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

According to a family member, Mainwaring is an engineering student at Oregon State University and a member of the local Air National Guard at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls. He’s reportedly originally from Klamath Falls and has outdoor hiking experience.

Anyone with information about Mainwaring’s whereabouts is asked to call 541-766-6911.